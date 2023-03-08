Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.87% of Dominion Energy worth $5,110,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 414,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,618.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 263,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,317,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,388,000 after buying an additional 151,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

