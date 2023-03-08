Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 256,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after buying an additional 162,599 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Activity
Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.
Donaldson Profile
Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Donaldson (DCI)
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.