Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $84.33 and last traded at $84.63. 110,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 98,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

Specifically, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DORM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.