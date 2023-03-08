DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,475 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.32% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 171.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 348,012 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

