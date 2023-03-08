Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $398-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 398,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $108.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

