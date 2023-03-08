Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.54. 7,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 28,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPMLF shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Dundee Securities upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.30%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Further Reading

