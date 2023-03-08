DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,116,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $106,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

