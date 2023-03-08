DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.92

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.92 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.37). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 638,629 shares traded.

DX (Group) Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £186.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,026.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.04.

DX (Group) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. DX (Group)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

