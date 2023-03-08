Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.51

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.39. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 14,054 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Dyadic International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Dyadic International
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
Featured Articles
