Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.51

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.39. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 14,054 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

Dyadic International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.