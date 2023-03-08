E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bankshares

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

EINC has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Shares of TSE EINC traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$183.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

