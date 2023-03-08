EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Trading Up 11.1%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 1,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

EACO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

About EACO

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners. It operates through the following segment: Bisco Industries, National-Precision, and Fast-Cor. The Bisco Industries segment includes the selling of electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as a large range of fasteners and hardware.

Featured Stories

