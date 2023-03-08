Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 398,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 273,477 shares.The stock last traded at $55.75 and had previously closed at $55.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 47.03%.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

