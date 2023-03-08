Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Edison International worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 583,923 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 368,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

