Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Raised by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1,569.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,111 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $43,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 1,216,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.