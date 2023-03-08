Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of EW stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
