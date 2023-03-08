Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

