Elastos Achieves Market Cap of $23.08 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $172,587.61 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

