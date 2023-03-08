electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stake Cut by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,547 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of electroCore worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get electroCore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at electroCore

electroCore Price Performance

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $39,150. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 2,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About electroCore

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.