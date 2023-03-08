Electroneum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,097.59 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and approximately $54,097.59 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011239 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,040,667 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

