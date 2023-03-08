Electroneum Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.36 million and approximately $44,273.60 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000922 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011160 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,023,865 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

