Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.33. 122,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,481. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.13.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.75.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.