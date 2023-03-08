Elrond Price Tops $39.87 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $31.42 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $39.87 or 0.00183295 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,108,680 coins and its circulating supply is 25,103,528 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

