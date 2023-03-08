Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.8 %

EDR stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,231 shares of company stock worth $1,084,302 over the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 510,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.