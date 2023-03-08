Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
EDR stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $31.32.
In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,231 shares of company stock worth $1,084,302 over the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
