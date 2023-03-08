Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.48. 164,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 507,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

