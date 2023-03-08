Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Issues Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38.

Insider Activity

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $145,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $86,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $145,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $297,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

