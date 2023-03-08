Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Issues Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38.
Insider Activity
In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $145,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $86,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $145,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $297,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.