Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $86,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $297,653. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

