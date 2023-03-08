enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNOW) Trading Up 66.7%

enVVeno Medical Co. (NASDAQ:NVNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 6,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on the development of various bioprosthetic tissue-based solutions to enhance the standard of care in the treatment of venous diseases. The company's lead product is the VenoValve, a surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous chronic venous insufficiency.

