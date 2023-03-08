EOS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144.25 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $144.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006298 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004456 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,756,933 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.