EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.35.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

