Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Down 8.5%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.21 and last traded at 1.24. Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.36.
Ether Capital Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.34.
Ether Capital Company Profile
Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp.
Featured Stories
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Ether Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.