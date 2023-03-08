Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Down 8.5%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.21 and last traded at 1.24. Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.36.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.34.

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp.

