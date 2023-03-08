Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.19 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,538.74 or 0.07073387 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $188.30 billion and approximately $7.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00069826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.