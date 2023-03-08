EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,273 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVE stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

