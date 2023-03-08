Evmos (EVMOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.26 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $97.26 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

