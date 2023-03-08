Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $446.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.32.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

