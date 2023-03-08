Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.70. 9,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

