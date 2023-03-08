Financial Comparison: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intuitive Machines and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 1 0 3.00 L3Harris Technologies 0 8 6 0 2.43

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.66%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus price target of $259.46, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.06 billion 2.36 $1.06 billion $5.47 38.73

This table compares Intuitive Machines and L3Harris Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% L3Harris Technologies 6.22% 13.20% 7.37%

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

