Financial Survey: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) vs. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out -48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital -109.20% 6.13% 5.49% Camden Property Trust 45.94% 13.32% 7.13%

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadmark Realty Capital and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 Camden Property Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67

Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $139.62, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $108.88 million 6.18 -$116.39 million ($0.87) -5.82 Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.50 $653.61 million $5.99 18.93

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Broadmark Realty Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

