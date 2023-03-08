First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Dana D. Behar Acquires 1,000 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Dana D. Behar purchased 1,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNWB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Stories

