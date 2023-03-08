First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 1%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.26. 9,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 31,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

