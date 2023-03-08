FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121 over the last three months. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

