Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 15,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 264,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.