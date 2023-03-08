Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
FTF remained flat at $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 106,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,743. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
