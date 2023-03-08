Freight Technologies’ (FRGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Freight Technologies Stock Down 15.5 %

FRGT stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Freight Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.

