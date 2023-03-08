Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
Frequency Electronics Price Performance
FEIM stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.33.
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
