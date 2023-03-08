Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

FEIM stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

About Frequency Electronics

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.