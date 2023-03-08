Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 125.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,023 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,534,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

