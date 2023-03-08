Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.97. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 2,213,618 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YMM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

