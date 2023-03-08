Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.80 ($25.95).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.06) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.30) to GBX 2,621 ($31.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($13.86) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.08) to GBX 2,600 ($31.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Future Stock Performance

Future stock opened at GBX 1,262.95 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,456.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,426.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,778 ($33.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09.

Future Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. Future’s payout ratio is 297.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.20), for a total value of £105,569.28 ($126,947.19). Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

