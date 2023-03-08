Gary Levin Buys 30,000 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Gary Levin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,600.00 ($40,671.14).

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Baby Bunting Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

