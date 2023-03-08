Gateway Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and $11.49 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47766517 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

