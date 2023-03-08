GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Approximately 24,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 178,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 million, a PE ratio of -355.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.14.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

