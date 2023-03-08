Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.96

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 132537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

